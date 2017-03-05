Car drives into Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park lake

Two men were able to escape a car that drove into Murphey Candler Park on March 5, according to Brookhaven Police

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s dive team responded to the scene, according to a video posted to the Brookhaven Police Department’s Facebook page.

Brookhaven Police Major Brandon Gurley said officers responding to the scene were told the two occupants were out of the vehicle and standing on the roof of the car in the lake.

“When officers arrived the vehicle had fully submerged into the water and both occupants swam to shore,” Gurley said.

Gurley said the driver told officers he was intending to park his car in front of the lake when it appeared the accelerator “got stuck” and the vehicle went over the curb and into the lake.

“Both the driver and the passenger were able to exit through the sunroof and swim to shore unharmed,” Gurley said.

DeKalb Fire and Rescue services responded and treated the occupants. There was no serious injuries. DeKalb Fire Dive team also responded and Brown and Brown was called to remove the vehicle.