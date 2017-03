Car drives into Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park lake

Two men were able to escape a car that drove into Murphey Candler Park on March 5, according to a report from WSB-TV.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s dive team responded to the scene, according to a video posted to the Brookhaven Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to WSB-TV, the two men escaped through the car’s sunroof. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. Sunday.