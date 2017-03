Glowing for a cause in Buckhead Flashlight Fun Run

Wearing glow necklaces and shirts with reflective shoeprints, about 400 adults and kids took to the streets of Buckhead’s Garden Hills in the second annual Family Flashlight Fun Run, held on the evening of Feb. 26. The nearly 1-mile race, organized by Garden Hills/Peachtree Park Friends Group volunteers, benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The race ended with a pizza celebration at the Garden Hills Recreation Center.

Photos by Phil Mosier.