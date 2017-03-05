Sandy Springs Tech Center gets more funds

The Sandy Springs Technology and Innovation Center, a long-planned effort from the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce to boost tech start-up businesses and attract corporations, has received approval for up to $25,000 in additional funding from the Sandy Springs Development Authority. It aims to open later this month in the Northpark Town Center complex, according to Chamber president Tom Mahaffey.

The center last year got $50,000 in start-up funds from the Development Authority. The additional funding is for furnishings and equipment and will be approved on a request-by-request basis, according to Development Authority chair Chip Collins.