Brookhaven council to present draft of Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study to public March 14

The public will get a chance to review of an updated draft of the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study during two presentation on Tuesday, March 14 — one at 3:30 p.m. at the City Council’s work session and the other at 7 p.m. during the City Council regular meeting to allow for public comment. Both presentation and meetings will be held at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The Brookhaven City Council is hosting the presentations to receive a status update and to inform the public and no vote is slated to be taken to approve the plan. Specific design recommendations included in the study cannot recommended or approved without additional public input and funding beyond the March 14 presentations, according to city officials.

“This is the first phase of what will be integrated into the 20-year comprehensive plan for Brookhaven, providing the framework for responsible smart growth and traffic efficiency in this area,” said Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman in a press release. “The public input over the past several months has been vital toward developing that consensus and ensuring that we have the best models possible.”

One major point of contention with the proposed draft plan made public late last year are changes made to the unusual intersection with Johnson Ferry Road, which is shaped like an elongated X and contains sharp turns and lane changes.

The current concept is to let most north-south traffic circumvent the intersection completely by creating new roads behind the Publix grocery store and the Cambridge Square shopping center, where Kroger is the anchor store. The existing intersection would remain for shopping access and east-west traffic. A solid median is also drawn into details for the plan.

Business owners in the Old Five Points strip mall located at this intersection, where the Righteous Room and Wing Ranch are located, have complained to the city their businesses would suffer if these changes were made and if the median was installed. They say in a petition posted online the changes caters to commuters and not the local businesses.

Also, homeowners near Montgomery Elementary School have criticized the proposed plans to put in sidewalks and paths along the road because, among other issues, the plans call for taking out dozens of feet of their front yards as part of city-owned right of way. That means trees that have been in their yards for years to buffer them from heavy traffic will be lost.

The Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study is one of several visioning processes that are underway in Brookhaven. This study’s goal is to develop a general consensus for long-range options to improve traffic operations, safety, and multi-modal connectivity for the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor, according to a press release.

The stated purpose of this phase of the study is to develop an overall vision for the corridor which:

Serves the needs of all users; and minimizes adverse impacts to property owners and neighborhoods in the corridor;

Is harmonious with existing development and future growth along the corridor;

Is cost-effective, implementable; and has broad community support from citizens, stakeholders, and other partners.

Goals of the study are:

1) Design Ashford-Dunwoody Road to function as and accommodate a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit and encourage slower vehicular speeds.

2) Improve operations for all users along the corridor and at key intersections.

3) Improve safety for all users of the corridor.

4) Provide facilities that give users transportation choices, ensure all users have access to the corridor, regardless of mode of travel, and provide links between existing and future multi-modal facilities.

5) Minimize impacts on adjacent properties by working within the existing public right-of-way along Ashford Dunwoody Rd where possible.

6) Enhance the look and feel of the corridor through the addition of landscape and streetscape elements.

The latest draft of the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study can be viewed online at http://brookhavenga.gov/city-departments/public-works/ashford-dunwoody-road-corridor-study.