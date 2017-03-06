Brookhaven Tree Fund balance at $21,000

To wrap up February as Tree Month, the mayor and City Council received an update on the city’s Tree Fund showing a balance of slightly more than $21,000.

The fund balance can only be used for the purchase, installation and maintenance of trees in parks, rights of way and other city property, as well as the promotion of a healthy urban forest.

“It is imperative that we protect the rights of property owners as we facilitate responsible land development to promote canopy preservation, tree replacement and economic development,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in a prepared statement.

“The Tree Fund gives Brookhaven a vital tool to protect the many environmental benefits to provide both economic and ecological vitality to the city and its citizens.”

The Tree Fund contains money that property owners and developers pay rather than complying with the city’s tree ordinance.

Brookhaven began its celebration of Tree Month a little early, beginning on Jan. 24 with the approval of an intergovernmental agreement to purchase and preserve 33 acres of green space at PDK airport.

The Brookhaven City Council also learned Feb. 15 the city’s tree canopy had increased 1.9 percent over the past five years.