DeKalb commissioners request review of local government services

The DeKalb Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to request a Charter Review Commission to review the delivery of local government services, according to a press release from Commissioner Kathie Gannon, who is the presiding officer.

The request was sent to the DeKalb Delegation to the General Assembly. If approved by the Delegation, the Charter Review Commission will study the form of government in DeKalb and recommend improvements.

“It’s been more than 30 years since a comprehensive examination of our form of government has been conducted,” said Gannon in the press release. “Since 2008, four new cities have been created in DeKalb. Now is a good time to take a fresh look at the way local government services are provided in DeKalb and see if there are structural improvements that can improve service delivery.”

State Sen. Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain) sponsored SB 246 to establish the Charter Review Commission. The bill has been passed by the Senate and moves to the House where the bill must gain sufficient signatures from the DeKalb Delegation in order to be approved as local legislation.