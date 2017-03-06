Delta Live Nation Concert Series at Chastain announced

The rock-heavy lineup for the Delta Live Nation Concert Series at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre has been announced.

The schedule includes: Paul Simon, June 2; Gipsy Kings, June 17; Sheryl Crow, June 25; John Mellencamp with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter, June 27; the Moody Blues, July 23; Retro Futura Tour (Howard Jones, Men Without Hats, English Beat, Katrina and the Waves, Modern English), July 28; Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham, July 29; Blondie with Garbage, Aug. 6; Deep Purple with Alice Cooper, Aug. 21. For more information, see chastainseries.com.

Other concerts are also scheduled for the park amphitheater this season, including Duran Duran in April and John Legend in May. For details, see facebook.com/ChastainParkAmphitheatre.