APS accepting student transfer applications through March 24

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is accepting applications for General Administrative Transfers and Georgia Special Needs Scholarship transfers through Friday, March 24.

Georgia’s Public School Choice law allows residents of the city of Atlanta to attend a public school outside of their zoned APS school, if space is available. Students who live outside the district (non-residents) and want to attend an Atlanta Public School may do so, if space is available. Non-resident students are required to pay tuition. The current tuition rates for non-resident students are:

General Education: $11,690

Special Education: $18,093, plus costs for additional services based on individual needs

Evening High School: Non-resident: $743 per class; resident over age 21: $149 per class; resident ages 16-21: free.

General Administrative Transfers permit students to attend an out-of-zone school through the highest grade offered at the school. Students are accepted based upon available space at the requested school.

Georgia Special Needs Scholarship transfers permit eligible special education students to request a transfer to another APS school on the basis of special needs. Approval is subject to space availability at the requested school. To qualify for the transfer, the student should meet the following requirements:

The student’s parent(s) currently resides within Georgia and has been a Georgia resident for at least one calendar year.

The student has attended school during the 2016-2017 school year in a K-12 Georgia public school and that attendance is reflected in both the October 2016 and March 2017 full-time enrollment counts at the school.

A list of schools accepting transfers is currently available on the APS website: atlanta.k12.ga.us/transfers.

General Administrative Transfers and Georgia Special Needs Scholarship transfers applications are accepted online through March 24 at atlanta.k12.ga.us/transfers and in person at the APS Department of Student Assignment, 130 Trinity Avenue, 2nd Floor, Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications submitted on the last day receive the same consideration as applications submitted on the first day.

Transportation for students under the public school choice option is the responsibility of the parent.