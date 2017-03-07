Widgetized Section

Posted by on March 7, 2017.

Atlanta offers amnesty program for late water bills

Customers with overdue water bills can have late fees waived during a Department of Watershed Management amnesty program running through March.

During the amnesty period, through March 31, residential and commercial customers can enter a payment plan without penalties. Customers with overdue bills of $500 or more must pay 20 percent of the balance first.

For more information, customers can call 404-546-0311. Watershed Management staff are also offering in-person advice on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 2 City Hall Plaza (72 Marietta St.) downtown.

