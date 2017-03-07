Brookhaven formally OKs MARTA rezoning withdrawal

The Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved Feb. 28 a request by MARTA to withdraw its rezoning application to build a transit-oriented, mixed-use development at the Brookhaven station on Peachtree Road.

“The city is appreciative of the tremendous amount of work that MARTA has put into this project,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in a prepared statement.

“However, the MARTA TOD needs to function as the residents of Brookhaven wish, and much more work is needed to make that happen. We look forward to partnering with MARTA on an innovative project that achieves a world-class city center.”

MARTA announced in early February that it had canceled its contract with the current TOD site developer and was killing the project. That action followed a request by Ernst in January to suspend all staff work on the developer’s request for tax abatements.