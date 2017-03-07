Oral history project to document stories of people, food along Buford Highway

The stories of the people and the food that make Buford Highway a destination are set to be documented in an oral history project.

The Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA) and We Love BuHi are teaming up to document oral histories of the people and “foodways” of the renowned Atlanta corridor that runs through Brookhaven, Chamblee and Doraville.

Interviews will begin the week of July 16 during SFA’s oral history workshop, which brings students and professionals from across the country to Atlanta to study oral history methods and fieldwork.

“Our intent is that by sharing the stories of Buford Highway in responsible and respectful avenues, we support and promote a sustainable community that remains diverse and welcoming,” states a press release from SFA and We Love BuHi.

The SFA, an institute of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi, documents, studies, and explores the diverse food cultures of the changing American South. The SFA first began documenting stories of Buford Highway in 2010. This year, a new phase of this project begins with the collaboration of We Love BuHi, a social enterprise that grew out of an Instagram account to document a unique community and share its untold stories.