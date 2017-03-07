More trees for Sandy Springs’ Big Trees

The John Ripley Forbes Big Trees Forest Preserve got greener on Feb. 9 with the planting of nine mature hardwood trees.

The five white oaks, two tulip poplars and two maples replace trees lost in a 2014 storm and 2015 renovations at the park at 7645 Roswell Road. The replacement trees came thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Sandy Springs Society.

Big Trees is a 30-acre forest and wildlife preserve. It was created when the late preservationist John Ripley Forbes succeeded in saving the land from a car dealership redevelopment in 1989.