Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on March 7, 2017.

More trees for Sandy Springs’ Big Trees

The John Ripley Forbes Big Trees Forest Preserve got greener on Feb. 9 with the planting of nine mature hardwood trees.

From left, Big Trees board president Sam Hale; Karen Meinzen McEnerny; Leslie Burke; Sandy Springs Society president Carol Anne Hendrix; City Councilmember Gabriel Sterling; Margaret Forbes, wife of the late John Ripley Forbes; Randy Pollard; Anne Forbes Spengler; and Gary Jacobs of Jacobs Landscape Company prepare for the Feb. 9 tree-planting at the John Ripley Forbes Big Tree Forest Preserve. (Kate Awtrey)

The five white oaks, two tulip poplars and two maples replace trees lost in a 2014 storm and 2015 renovations at the park at 7645 Roswell Road. The replacement trees came thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Sandy Springs Society.

Big Trees is a 30-acre forest and wildlife preserve. It was created when the late preservationist John Ripley Forbes succeeded in saving the land from a car dealership redevelopment in 1989.

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*