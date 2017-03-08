Sandy Springs Police charge man with holding 8 women against their will

Sandy Springs Police, with the help of the FBI, arrested a man and charged him with holding eight women captive.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor

In a March 7 press release, Sandy Springs Police said they received a 911 call for help just before 8 a.m. at 100 Strauss Lane. An adult woman told police she needed help to leave the residence because she was being held against her will, police said.

SSPD officers, with the assistance of the FBI Atlanta Field Office, arrested Roberts. Roberts is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Police said eight adult women were assisted in leaving the house. An investigation is ongoing.