Dunwoody Nature Center reopens Wildcat Creek March 10

The Dunwoody Nature Center will reopen Wildcat Creek to the public during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 10, at 5 p.m. The public is invited to join with local elected officials and restoration partners during the unveiling.
Restoration of the creek, damaged over the years through erosion, dates back to 2012 when the Nature Center and 21 other community partners invested $60,000 to “reinstate the meadow as Dunwoody’s central gathering place for communal learning and cultural activity,” according to a press release from the Nature Center. A $40,000 grant awarded in 2015 by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Grant Program began the process of restoring the creek, which is now complete.
The overall project design includes the creation of a bank full bench that serves as a flood plain terrace and amphitheater, allowing visitors a place to rest and learn while their families are experiencing Wildcat Creek. The final musical addition of a playable piece of public art from Play Me Again Pianos was installed at the site and completes the project.
Find the Nature Center’s full event calendar and other information at http://www.dunwoodynature.org
Kevin Warren
March 9, 2017 at 12:08 pm
Congratulations Dunwoody! Job well done.
Meanwhile, SandySprings has dedicated funds to a hole in the ground with a view of water from an underground spring. Long Island Creek, part of a protected watershed which feeds the Chattahoochee remains a mud filled disaster choked of life after years of development along it.
Sandy Springs need to put together the funds and make them available to homeowners who’s property sits along the creek. Many of the new homes involved leveling ravine’s and installing retaining walls that block the flow of water into the creek, mud from the construction that flowed into the creek never removed and on and on….
Again, nice to see that Dunwoody has brought a little bit of fresh water back.