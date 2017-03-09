Dunwoody Nature Center reopens Wildcat Creek March 10

The Dunwoody Nature Center will reopen Wildcat Creek to the public during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 10, at 5 p.m. The public is invited to join with local elected officials and restoration partners during the unveiling.

Restoration of the creek, damaged over the years through erosion, dates back to 2012 when the Nature Center and 21 other community partners invested $60,000 to “reinstate the meadow as Dunwoody’s central gathering place for communal learning and cultural activity,” according to a press release from the Nature Center. A $40,000 grant awarded in 2015 by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Grant Program began the process of restoring the creek, which is now complete.

The overall project design includes the creation of a bank full bench that serves as a flood plain terrace and amphitheater, allowing visitors a place to rest and learn while their families are experiencing Wildcat Creek. The final musical addition of a playable piece of public art from Play Me Again Pianos was installed at the site and completes the project.

Find the Nature Center’s full event calendar and other information at http://www.dunwoodynature.org