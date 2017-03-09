Widgetized Section

Posted by on March 9, 2017.

New trees take root in Brookhaven’s Georgian Hills Park

Trees Atlanta and the City of Brookhaven Parks Department hosted an Arbor Day related tree-planting at Georgian Hills Park on Saturday, Feb. 18. Photos by Phil Mosier. 

 

