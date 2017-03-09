New trees take root in Brookhaven’s Georgian Hills Park
Trees Atlanta and the City of Brookhaven Parks Department hosted an Arbor Day related tree-planting at Georgian Hills Park on Saturday, Feb. 18. Photos by Phil Mosier.
Chamblee High School senior Mark Haiden (right), of Brookhaven, plants a black gum tree with Eric Dekeyser.
Trees Atlanta organizer Susan Pierce-Cunningham, in foreground, demonstrates proper tree planting techniques. Pierce-Cunningham and Craig Sprinkle (far right), also of Trees Atlanta, plant an American Beech Tree. Behind Sprinkle is the City of Brookhaven’s new arborist, Steven Strickland.
Volunteers get to work planting trees.
-
Eric Dekeyser prepares to plant a black gum tree.
Susan Pierce-Cunningham gives Jonny Berry a Trees Atlanta green T-shirt. Berry has volunteered at six plantings.