Part of Sandy Springs’ Lake Forrest Drive closed by rock fall

Rocks falling from a cliff on Lake Forrest Drive have led Sandy Springs officials to close part of the road indefinitely.

The closure affects Lake Forrest between Stewart Drive and Maryeanna Drive. The city is directing drivers to detour east to Roswell Road. Residents of that part of Lake Forrest can access their homes with police help, according to the city.

The rocks fell March 8 from an exposed cliff near Ivy Brooke Court, where the road cuts through a slope and a sheer wall of rock stands just a few feet from the road.

Rocks also fell from the cliff into the road, forcing a closure, in 2013, according to a city press release. The latest incident makes for at least 14 reports of rock and mud slides on that stretch of road since 2009.

“Structural and geotechnical engineers who reviewed the site today [March 9] maintain concerns regarding the instability of the slope and potential for additional rock slides,” the city press release says.