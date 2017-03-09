Playing ball at Riverwood’s new field in Sandy Springs
Playing in great weather on Feb. 25, the Riverwood Raiders varsity baseball players enjoyed a win in their first season on a new field, part of the continuing expansion underway at their school campus at 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs. The Riverwood Raiders beat the Galloway Scots 18-3 in four innings of varsity baseball. Photos by Phil Mosier.
Riverwood third baseman Joseph Tobia defends the base.
Riverwood players in the dugout during the second inning of the game. From left, Brian Smith, Joseph Tobia, Christopher Bauguss, Mikey O’Connell, Ben Miller, Dawson Vainer, Brandon Moore, Coleman Flom (background) and Harris Beckley.
Riverwood third baseman Joseph Tobia beats Galloway player Max Young to the bag.
Riverwood is in the first phase of a more than $30 million project to build a new school without shutting down any current classrooms or programs.
Galloway players Sam Macey, Alec Evans, Michael Smith, and Joseph Clementi walk through post-game congratulations.
Jim Glueckert, and his 2-year-old twin sons Easton Glueckert [in arms], and Mason Glueckert, at left, watch the game near the Riverwood dugout. Jim Glueckert, a Class of 2000 Riverwood graduate, played baseball for Riverwood as a catcher. Head Baseball Coach Mike Cantoro’s first year was Jim’s senior year. He went on to play baseball at Gardner-Webb University on a full scholarship.
Kevin Warren
March 9, 2017 at 10:38 am
Congratulations on the new field and remember it’s not the grass you stand on it’s what you do on it in this case.
A publicly funded school that should have the field open to the taxpayers that surround that field.
Take down the locked gate, and save the SandySprings tax payer the money of having to build, again, independent facilities for them to use without a locked gate.
Great facilities, like the public school I grew up near and used regularly enroute to a place on the State Team while offering cross training on multiple courts using multiple motor skills and a track for endurance training are just “A vision on the other side” in Sandy Springs.
Imagine that, a public school boy in SS doing better than most 99% in a sea of Private Schools and gated Public schools that keep the willing out. The willing have to work even harder here in the land of privilege.