Playing ball at Riverwood’s new field in Sandy Springs

Playing in great weather on Feb. 25, the Riverwood Raiders varsity baseball players enjoyed a win in their first season on a new field, part of the continuing expansion underway at their school campus at 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs. The Riverwood Raiders beat the Galloway Scots 18-3 in four innings of varsity baseball. Photos by Phil Mosier.