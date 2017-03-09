Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Posted by on March 9, 2017.

Playing ball at Riverwood’s new field in Sandy Springs

Playing in great weather on Feb. 25, the Riverwood Raiders varsity baseball players enjoyed a win in their first season on a new field, part of the continuing expansion underway at their school campus at 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs. The Riverwood Raiders beat the Galloway Scots 18-3 in four innings of varsity baseball. Photos by Phil Mosier.

About Reporter Newspapers

One Response to Playing ball at Riverwood’s new field in Sandy Springs

  1. Kevin Warren Reply

    March 9, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Congratulations on the new field and remember it’s not the grass you stand on it’s what you do on it in this case.

    A publicly funded school that should have the field open to the taxpayers that surround that field.

    Take down the locked gate, and save the SandySprings tax payer the money of having to build, again, independent facilities for them to use without a locked gate.

    Great facilities, like the public school I grew up near and used regularly enroute to a place on the State Team while offering cross training on multiple courts using multiple motor skills and a track for endurance training are just “A vision on the other side” in Sandy Springs.

    Imagine that, a public school boy in SS doing better than most 99% in a sea of Private Schools and gated Public schools that keep the willing out. The willing have to work even harder here in the land of privilege.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*