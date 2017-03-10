More felony charges for Sandy Springs man accused of imprisoning women

The man accused of imprisoning eight women in a Sandy Springs mansion and forcing them to work as strippers has been hit with 12 more felony charges, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, was arrested by the police and the FBI on March 7 after a woman made a 911 call from 100 Strauss Lane, a mansion at the Nesbitt Ferry Road intersection in northern Sandy Springs, saying she was being held against her will. Roberts was charged with false imprisonment and trafficking persons for labor.

Roberts now faces five more charges of both false imprisonment and trafficking. He also faces two charges of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, as police say they found a pistol version of an AK-47 rifle and a .45-caliber Glock handgun.

Police have accused Roberts of promising to help the women with modeling careers while pressuring them to have plastic surgery and dance in local strip clubs.