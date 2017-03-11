Brookhaven Police blotter, Feb. 18-25

From Brookhaven police reports dated Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, with an impairment of .08 more than three hours later.

2800 block of Osborne Road — On Feb. 19, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, impaired more than three hours later.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2700 Georgian Drive — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

Theft and Burglary

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a forced entry burglary occurred at a non-residence.

2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a theft occurred.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Arrests

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license and failing to obtain one within 30 days.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of creating false statements and writings and concealing facts.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

North Druid Hills/ I-85 Ramp — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

Clairmont Road/ Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 22, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of a probation violation.

3100 block of Caldwell Road — On Feb. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey headlight requirements.

3800 block of Granger Drive — On Feb. 23, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct. Another man was arrested and accused of drugs, gambling and prostitution.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2100 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

1800 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.