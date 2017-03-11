Brookhaven Police blotter, Feb. 18-25

From Brookhaven police reports dated Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.
The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, with an impairment of .08 more than three hours later.
2800 block of Osborne Road — On Feb. 19, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, impaired more than three hours later.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
2700 Georgian Drive — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3300 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.
Theft and Burglary
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a forced entry burglary occurred at a non-residence.
2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a theft occurred.
500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
Arrests
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license and failing to obtain one within 30 days.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of creating false statements and writings and concealing facts.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
North Druid Hills/ I-85 Ramp — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.
Clairmont Road/ Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 22, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of a probation violation.
3100 block of Caldwell Road — On Feb. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey headlight requirements.
3800 block of Granger Drive — On Feb. 23, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct. Another man was arrested and accused of drugs, gambling and prostitution.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2100 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.
3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
1800 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.