Buckhead police blotter, Feb. 12-22

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22

and was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Robbery (Pedestrian)

1700 Monroe Drive, Kroger — Feb. 20.

2500 Pine Tree Road — Feb. 21.

Aggravated Assault

500 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 12.

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge — Feb. 15.

600 block of Antone Street — Feb. 16.

1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 18.

3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — Feb. 22.

Rape

500 block of Main Street — Feb. 19.

Residential Burglary

2600 block of Acorn Avenue — Feb. 12.

1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Feb. 12.

500 block of Wimbledon Road — Feb. 15.

3200 block of W. Roxboro Road — Feb. 17.

1900 block of Rockledge Road — Feb. 17.

400 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 18.

2400 block of Coronet Way — Feb. 19.

2100 block of La Dawn Lane — Feb. 19.

400 block of Armour Road — Feb. 20.

600 block of Norfleet Road — Feb. 21.

Commercial Burglary

4177 Wieuca Road — Feb. 12.

708 Antone Street — Feb. 12.

4340 Roswell Road — Feb. 13.

1036 Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 14.

1085 Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 15.

1085 Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 17.

925 Canterbury Road — Feb. 18.

415 Armour Drive — Feb. 20.

1820 Marietta Boulevard — Feb. 20.

415 Armour Drive — Feb. 21.

2519 Chantilly Drive — Feb. 21.

41 Irby Avenue — Feb. 21.

Larceny

Between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22, there were 73 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 47 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22.