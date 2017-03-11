Buckhead police blotter, Feb. 12-22

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22
and was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Robbery (Pedestrian)
1700 Monroe Drive, Kroger — Feb. 20.
2500 Pine Tree Road — Feb. 21.
Aggravated Assault
500 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 12.
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge — Feb. 15.
600 block of Antone Street — Feb. 16.
1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 18.
3200 block of Paces Ferry Place — Feb. 22.
Rape
500 block of Main Street — Feb. 19.
Residential Burglary
2600 block of Acorn Avenue — Feb. 12.
1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Feb. 12.
500 block of Wimbledon Road — Feb. 15.
3200 block of W. Roxboro Road — Feb. 17.
1900 block of Rockledge Road — Feb. 17.
400 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 18.
2400 block of Coronet Way — Feb. 19.
2100 block of La Dawn Lane — Feb. 19.
400 block of Armour Road — Feb. 20.
600 block of Norfleet Road — Feb. 21.
Commercial Burglary
4177 Wieuca Road — Feb. 12.
708 Antone Street — Feb. 12.
4340 Roswell Road — Feb. 13.
1036 Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 14.
1085 Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 15.
1085 Lindbergh Drive — Feb. 17.
925 Canterbury Road — Feb. 18.
415 Armour Drive — Feb. 20.
1820 Marietta Boulevard — Feb. 20.
415 Armour Drive — Feb. 21.
2519 Chantilly Drive — Feb. 21.
41 Irby Avenue — Feb. 21.
Larceny
Between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22, there were 73 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 47 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 17 reported incidents of auto theft between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22.