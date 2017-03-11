Dunwoody Police blotter, Feb. 17-23

From Dunwoody Police reports Feb. 17 through Feb. 23.

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website..

Burglary & Robbery

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 23, there was a burglary at a gas station. The suspect drove a Hyundai Sonata.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, $185 cash was taken from a hotel safe.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, an officer working at a department store recovered stolen items from the store and another clothing store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal makeup.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, a suspect was arrested and accused of shoplifting and running in front of cars.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On Feb. 19, a 2001 Honda CR-V was stolen during the night.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 19, six incidents of larceny from vehicles were reported between 1:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The first involved a Michael Kors handbag taken from a parked car. The second, included a tablet, glasses, and children’s clothes. Others involved damage to their vehicles. Several victims were able to describe the suspect as having a new red Toyota Camry or Corolla.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 21, in the morning, a woman’s car was entered and coins were taken.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal sunglasses.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 21, in the morning, a car was illegally entered.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 21, around lunchtime, sunglasses and a pistol were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Olde Village Lane — On Feb. 22, a homeowners association reported that copper wire had been stolen. A similar occurrence happened Feb. 20 in Sandy Springs.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a polo shirt.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, a laptop, a Nikon camera, an iPad, miscellaneous clothing items and sunglasses were removed from a woman’s Lexus.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, several prescription medicines and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, overnight, someone tried to force his or her way into a car.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 22, in the morning, someone tried to steal 14 pairs of shoes, but the items were recovered.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Feb. 22, the driver’s side door lock was forced to a car and a pistol was stolen from the vehicle.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, a man and woman were accused of trying to steal a necklace.

5600 block of Roberts Drive — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a woman reported that someone forced a window to her car and took her purse, phone, cosmetics and several credit cards.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of felony shoplifting from a department store; 21 items were recovered from the previous day.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, two suspects were taken into custody and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 17, a man was arrested during a welfare check. A doorframe was damaged.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, a civil dispute occurred.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, an officer responded to a call about an intimidation threat.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a gun.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a civil dispute took place.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 19 in the early morning, officers responded to a call about an armed person. The man was arrested.