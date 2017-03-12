Widgetized Section

Posted by on March 12, 2017.

Dunwoody Planning Commission to discuss home businesses

The Dunwoody Planning Commission is set to discuss several changes to the city’s zoning ordinance on Tuesday, March 14, including how to define home businesses.

Currently, the city designates home businesses as Type A, which do not allow customers to visit the home; and Type B, which do allow customers to visit the home as part of the business.

In January, the City Council denied a special land use permit to a resident seeking to open a physical therapy business in his basement in the Dunwoody North neighborhood.

Community Development Director Steve Foote told the Dunwoody Homeowners Association at its meeting earlier this month he wanted the city to have a discussion on what kinds of home businesses would be welcomed in the city.

