NAPPS to hold meeting to discuss special education in North Atlanta public schools

North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools is hosting a meeting March 15 at noon to discuss special education and inclusive practices in the North Atlanta cluster.

Troy Keller, the special education coordinator for the North Atlanta cluster, and Katika Lovett, the executive director for the Department of Special Education in Atlanta Public Schools, will be the speakers. The meeting will be held at Bolton Academy.

The North Atlanta cluster includes North Atlanta High School, Sutton Middle School and several elementary schools.

Bolton Academy is located at 268 Adams Drive Atlanta, GA 30318.