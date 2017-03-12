Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods to talk TSPLOST

The Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods will discuss the list of local TSPLOST projects at its annual meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at Lost Corner Preserve.

France Campbell, the city’s traffic and transportation unit manager, will discuss the list of road and path improvements that will be funded by the transportation special local option sales tax increase of 0.75 percent, which takes effect next month.

The Council of Neighborhoods is an umbrella group of area homeowners and neighborhood associations.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6) at Lost Corner, 7300 Brandon Mill Road. For more information, see sandyspringscouncil.org.