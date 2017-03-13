Dunwoody Nature Center celebrates Wildcat Creek reopening

The Dunwoody Nature Center hosted a “vine cutting” on March 10 to celebrate the reopening of Wildcat Creek.

Those in the photo, from left to right, are: Holly Loveland, program manager at the Dunwoody Nature Center; Su Ellis, DeKalb County Master Gardeners; City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge; City Councilmember Terry Nall; City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch; Brent Walker – director of city of Dunwoody’s Parks and Recreation Department; Mayor Denis Shortal; Alan Mothner, executive director of the DNC; Alex Beasley of Trees Atlanta; David Elliot and Gabe Neps from the city of Dunwoody; Kerri Chesnut of Georgia Development Partners; and Amy McMorrow, president of the DNC board of directors.

Restoration of the creek, damaged over the years through erosion, dates back to 2012 when the Nature Center and 21 other community partners invested $60,000 to “reinstate the meadow as Dunwoody’s central gathering place for communal learning and cultural activity,” according to a press release from the Nature Center. A $40,000 grant awarded in 2015 by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Grant Program began the process of restoring the creek, which is now complete.

The overall project design includes the creation of a bank full bench that serves as a flood plain terrace and amphitheater, allowing visitors a place to rest and learn while their families are experiencing Wildcat Creek. The final musical addition of a playable piece of public art from Play Me Again Pianos was installed at the site and completes the project.