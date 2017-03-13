Georgia GOP chair candidates to debate in Buckhead

The four candidates for Georgia GOP chair will debate Tuesday night, March 14, at the Buckhead Republicans’ monthly meeting.
The candidates include veteran GOP strategist John Watson, Atlanta attorney Alex Johnson, District 12 Georgia GOP chair Mike Welsh and the current vice-chair of the party, Michael McNeely.
They are campaigning to replace the current chair, John Padgett, who decided not to run for a third two-year term.
Fundraising will likely be brought up at the debate. Although the party won all statewide offices in the 2014 midterm elections and won Georgia for President Donald Trump, federal financial disclosures show the party is in debt and had $56,000 in cash on hand at the end of 2016. In 2008, they ended the year with $1.5 million.
The debate will be held at 7 p.m. at Cross Creek Café, which is located at 1221 Cross Creek Parkway in Buckhead.
Kevin Warren
March 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm
No one should be surprised that the Georgia GOP is in debt. The state of Georgia is also a pulper to the Federal Government taking more than it gives.
As a result of the Muslim Ban and failure of any Georgia Congressional Representative (republicans) to intervene Emory is losing a world class research lab to a state that will do so.
Executives who’ve relocated for tax purposes to Georgia are now pondering if they want to be in a State that promotes laws which hurt their business. Some with enough money to be offered a special tax break by the state to stay here are leaving and saying no.
Hold the State of Georgia to the same bar as our NATO members and either pay more than you take from Federal Government or stop asking Georgia. IF you’re supporting the undoing of The United States Government because like Trump you think it’s just an administrative state, especially stop asking for Federal dollars Georgia.
In a “with us or against” Republican state the choice is easy.