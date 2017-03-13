Sandy Springs to launch meetings about new zoning code

The city of Sandy Springs is launching an extensive series of public meetings for input on its new zoning code. An overview meeting on March 20 kicks off the process, followed by locally focused neighborhood meetings.

The new “Development Code” will be the first completely revised and rewritten zoning rules since the city incorporated in 2005 and largely imported Fulton County’s 1970s-era code, which has proven troublesome. The Development Code also folds in all development regulations into one document.

The city aims to have the new code in draft form this summer and approved by fall. The code will be based on the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which was recently adopted after an 18-month public process.

The process begins March 20 at City Hall, where planners will present an overview of the new code. An open house begins at 4 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m.

Six neighborhood meetings—one in each City Council district—will follow:

March 22: District 2 meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 500; District 5 meeting, 6 p.m., Church of the Atonement, 4959 High Point Road.

March 27: District 4 meeting, 6 p.m., North Springs Charter High School, Media Center, 7447 Roswell Road; District 6 meeting, 6 p.m., Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, 805 Mount Vernon Highway.

March 29: District 1 meeting, 6 p.m., Davis Academy, Lower School Media Center, 8105 Roberts Drive; District 3 meeting, 6 p.m., Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Activity Center Parlor Room, 85 Mount Vernon Highway.

City planners also will hold open office hours at City Hall on April 3, 5 and 7.

For more information, see the city’s website at sandyspringsga.gov or the planning process website at thenext10.org.