Dunwoody officials provide update on Tilly Mill Road/North Peachtree Road/Peeler Road improvements

Ongoing work continues at the Tilly Mill Road/North Peachtree Road/Peeler Road intersection in Dunwoody as crews work to complete several upgrades over the next several weeks with a tentative date to begin paving the road and intersection in early April, according to a press release from the city.

The traffic signal poles and mast arms were recently installed at designated intersection corners and work crews will be on site throughout the week of March 14 to complete the signal pole wiring and properly prepare for future signal activation.

Work crews have begun preparing curb installation which will occur throughout the intersection improvement project area. Following the completion of the curb installation, work will occur on a section of storm drain pipe across from Kingswood Church on the south side of Tilly Mill Road, the press release states.

Once the curb installation is complete throughout the project, crews will then concentrate efforts to install the sidewalks throughout the project area, followed by grading and driveway repairs for homes within the project area.

After sidewalks and driveways have been poured and installed, preparation will begin to pave the road and intersection which is anticipated to begin in early April.

All work, curb and sidewalk installation and road paving activities are dependent on weather conditions during the construction period. Work crews will be on hand throughout construction to offer assistance and guidance on entering and exiting properties within the construction zone.

The city press release states progress on the project has required extensive work to construct a new stormwater detention pond, relocation of numerous utilities as well as various field adjustments in order to properly place underground and overhead service lines as part of the complex project.

To view a map of planned improvements, click here. To view more information on the project, click here.

For more information, contact the city of Dunwoody Project Team via email at construction@dunwoodyga.gov or by phone 678-382-6850.