Ed Roland & Sweet Tea Project to perform at Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Fest

Atlanta favorite Ed Roland & the Sweet Tea Project will close out the third annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park slated for March 25 and 26.

Ed Roland, formerly the frontman for Collective Soul, and his band will be the final live act of the festival on Sunday, March 26, with a concert beginning at 5 p.m. The concert will wrap up the weekend-long festival that will include plenty of live music, an arts and crafts market, food trucks, a stunt dog show, pet parade, car show and 5K run and 1K walk.

“This festival has been a wonderful way to bring our community together and show visitors what’s so special about Brookhaven,” said Festival Chair and Founder Rebecca Chase Williams in a press release.

“I’m happy to announce that last year’s event attracted more than 15,000 attendees. It’s a great place for families to bring their children to play, residents to host out-of-town guests, couples to meet for a drink and BBQ, and pet lovers to bring their dogs and stroll with us in the Pet Parade,” Williams said.

The entire entertainment list (click to enlarge):