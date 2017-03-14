Sandy Springs: Lake Forrest Drive rock-fall detour to remain for weeks

Part of Lake Forrest Drive in Sandy Springs will remain closed for the “next several weeks” for work to shore up a cliff that dumped rocks on the street, according to a city Facebook statement.

Lake Forrest between Stewart Drive and Maryeanna Drive has been closed since March 8, when the rocks fell from a sheer cliff near the road’s edge. Traffic is being detoured onto Roswell Road.

Work will begin this week with the removal of trees from the top of the cliff, according to the city statement. Further work will be done to shore up the wall and place concrete barriers on the roadside.

“All this work is expected to take place over the next several weeks, with Lake Forrest remaining closed until that work is completed,” the statement said. “While this work is just a temporary repair, the city is evaluating a permanent solution with information to come as those plans are finalized.”

At least 14 rock or mud falls have been reported on that section of Lake Forrest since 2009, including one that forced a similar lengthy road closure in 2013.