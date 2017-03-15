Marcus Jewish Community Center receives another bomb threat

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta received another bomb threat on March 14, apparently part of a wave of similar telephoned threats nationwide.

No bomb was found and it was a “non-credible threat,” according to Officer Mark Stevens of the Dunwoody Police Department. The MJCCA, located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody, received a similar threat on Jan. 9.

MJCCA CEO Jared Powers said in a written statement that police and MJCCA security searched the property.

“We will not let this threat deter us from our mission and the responsibility we have to be the safe, welcoming, inclusive and diverse communal town square for the generations of Atlantans who have relied on us,” Powers said. “We wake up each day committed to ensuring that everyone, of every background, has access to the programs and services that we offer.”

The FBI and the federal Department of Homeland Security are investigating the threats, Powers said.

He invited the community to attend the MJCCA’s many programs and to donate to its security fund. For more information, see atlantajcc.org/securityfund.

More than 120 telephoned bomb threats, many done through pre-recorded automated calls, have been made to Jewish organizations nationwide since January. The Anti-Defamation League’s Southeast regional office in Buckhead was targeted by one of the threats earlier this month.