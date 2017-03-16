U.S. Sen. Isakson has back surgery at Emory Saint Joseph’s

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakon is recovering from back surgery performed March 15 at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs, according to his office.

The Marietta Republican suffered a hairline fracture in his sacrum, part of the spine, following a previous back surgery on Feb. 20 to treat “deterioration in his spine caused by severe arthritis,” his office said.

A press release quoted Isakson’s doctor, Keith Osborn, as saying the surgery was successful. Isakson was expected to be released from the hospital within a couple of days, then undergo physical therapy at his home until doctors clear him to return to Washington, D.C.

“I am working closely with my doctors and physical therapists to ensure that my recovery ultimately leads to a long road of wellness,” Isakson said in the press release. “I look forward to returning to Washington as soon as possible with a new and improved back to continue working on behalf of Georgians.”

The health of Georgia’s senior senator has been an issue in recent years. Isakson, 72, announced in 2015 that he has Parkinson’s disease, an incurable but treatable degenerative disease of the central nervous system. He successfully ran for re-election to a third term last year.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is located at 5665 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in the “Pill Hill” Medical Center area.