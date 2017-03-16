Voters Guide: Kurt Wilson

Kurt Wilson

Kurt4Congress.com

Occupation: Zaxby’s licensee, real estate company owner and cigar retailer.

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: United States Army; St. David’s Episcopal Church Vestry; Zaxby’s Advisory Council; Brookfield Country Club Board of Governors

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am an ordinary citizen who is tired of how things are going in Washington, and I have decided to take action. We need critical changes in our government, and I have the courage and conviction to do the right thing and make tough choices to give rise to a stronger America. I believe in the American individual, and I want to remove those bureaucratic systems that take away power and freedom from regular citizens in order to make room for ordinary people to achieve massive success.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

The biggest issue that faces District 6 is the same one facing every district across our nation–a class of career politicians is removing the power, money and freedom from the hands of ordinary Americans. To address this issue, we need to pass a constitutional amendment for term limits. Furthermore, we need to elect ordinary citizens with the courage and conviction to make tough decisions for significant tax reform, reducing the national debt, balancing the budget and reducing the onerous federal bureaucracy that impedes our freedom.

Tom Price, the former 6th District congressman, was a strong critic of the Affordable Care Act and is now in the Trump administration working to replace it. What is your position on the ACA and will you work with or against Price to replace it?

I support repealing the Affordable Care Act. Better solutions for healthcare can be found outside the current political debate. While the GOP has tried to monopolize healthcare, and the Democrats have tried to nationalize healthcare, both have been bad for the American consumer, the economy and for the healthcare system. I would like to create a system that focuses on the actual holistic health of all Americans, particularly at-risk groups like the sick and elderly, rather than monetizing health for big corporations to the detriment of patients. I would also like to increase people’s access to preventative and alternative care.