Voters Guide: Ron Slotin

VotinforSlotin.com

Occupation: Chief Marketing Officer, BrightWell Talent Solutions

Previous experience holding elected offices: Georgia State Senate, Democrat, District 39, 1992-1996

Other community service experience: Former board member, Sandy Springs Chamber of Commerce; volunteer coach at Marcus Jewish Community Center and East Marietta Basketball; PTA member, Lassiter High School; board member, Lassiter High School Basketball Booster Club

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I have lived, worked, owned a business, raised my family and volunteered in the 6th District for over 15 years. I want to stop the fighting and gridlock in D.C.–and get real results for our community. While in the state Senate, I helped pass the HOPE Scholarship, which has helped more than 1.4 million students gain access to a college or vocational education.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Traffic. As the congressman for the 6th District, I will take the leadership role in working with state and local officials to add connectivity to our communities through light rail, bike paths and walking trails. We need to continue to attract new companies to our district, but protect our residential neighborhoods.

Tom Price, the former 6th District congressman, was a strong critic of the Affordable Care Act and is now in the Trump administration working to replace it. What is your position on the ACA and will you work with or against Price to replace it?

I will not allow us to go back to the days where pre-existing conditions were not covered. The ACA has added insurance to 20 million Americans and brought many new benefits, like keeping children on the plan until they are 26 and covering preventative care. I am open to making reforms under the framework of the ACA, but we have to cover pre-existing conditions.