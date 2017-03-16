Voters Guide: William Llop

William Llop

williamllopcpaforcongress.com

Occupation: CPA

Previous experience holding elected offices: None

Other community service experience: Board member, Pregnancy Aid Clinic; Advisory Board, House of Luke; past board member, Sandy Springs Rotary Club; coach, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, NYO; Knights of Columbus.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I have a clear understanding of the hurdles facing today’s business owner and taxpayers. For over 30 years, I have been advising business owners and taxpayers on how to be fiscally responsible. I have a clear understanding of hurdles that face the people of our district. My career and volunteer work have given me the opportunity to see our whole community. From the homeless person who needs job training and food, to the single parent struggling to raise their family, the corporate employee and the entrepreneur. I work in this community to support them all.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

The economy and a fair wage for working Americans.

Tom Price, the former 6th District congressman, was a strong critic of the Affordable Care Act and is now in the Trump administration working to replace it. What is your position on the ACA and will you work with or against Price to replace it?

I support the revamping of the ACA and I will work with Secretary Price.