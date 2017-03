Lake Forrest Drive in Sandy Springs reopens after rock fall

Part of Lake Forrest Drive in Sandy Springs that was closed after a March 8 rock fall is open again.

The city previously said the closure would last for several weeks while a roadside cliff is evaluated. But the city was able to reopen the road March 17 and can conduct the evaluation without total closures, according to a city press release.

The rocks fell from a cliff near Ivy Brooke Court. Rocks or mud have fallen in that section of Lake Forrest at least 14 times since 2009.