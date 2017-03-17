Sandy Springs annexes ex-Home Depot CEO’s estate from Buckhead

Sandy Springs is getting about 12 acres bigger as it annexes the estate of a former Home Depot CEO from the city of Atlanta.

The annexation of 1250 and 1290 West Garmon Road in Buckhead includes the multi-million-dollar mansion of Robert Nardelli, the former CEO of Home Depot and Chrysler Corporation. Nardelli requested the annexation so that various properties he owns would all be in one city, according to Sandy Springs officials.

Moving the city border required an act of the state legislature, accomplished in this session’s House Bill 440, which has been approved by both houses of the General Assembly. One of the bill’s cosponsors was state Rep. Wendell Willard, who is also the Sandy Springs city attorney. Willard said that among the reasons for Nardelli’s annexation request was that one of his properties, for unclear reasons, was split between the cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs. All other parcels fronting on West Garmon are already in Sandy Springs.

“His reasoning is understandable,” Willard said in an email. “If there were a fire, need for police services or medical emergency, there would be confusion over who is to respond to the property. This will, hopefully, clear up this problem.”

Nardelli, who now runs an investment and consulting firm called XLR-8, could not immediately be reached for comment. According to Fulton County property records the two properties have a combined tax assessment value of about $4 million.

With the formation of new cities in DeKalb and Fulton counties, Atlanta has been involved in some annexation disputes and attempts. The city of Atlanta did not respond to a comment request about the West Garmon annexation, but Willard said Atlanta officials were “amenable to the idea.”

Buckhead prides itself as the only Atlanta neighborhood with official boundaries recognized by the state House of Representatives via a 1990 resolution. According to the Buckhead Coalition, the city limit is the northern boundary. “If it meets with approval of Atlanta’s mayor and council, we’ll have no objection,” Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell said in an email about Buckhead getting a little smaller.

The annexation will become effective the month after Gov. Nathan Deal either signs it into law or allows it to become a law without vetoing it.