Letter: Light rail is no solution for traffic woes

I cringe when Mayor Paul starts talking about a light-rail solution to our traffic problem. (“Mayor pushes for light rail system,” Sandy Springs Reporter, March 3.) Light rail is an extremely costly, guaranteed money-losing proposition that always overpromises and under-delivers, and requires massive taxpayer subsidies to operate. You could run buses for probably 100 years for the cost of extending MARTA rail.

There are other simpler solutions to alleviate traffic. Congestion pricing on highways. Incentives to businesses to encourage their employees to work from home. Or people can simply make a conscious decision to live closer to work.

Daryl Polster

Sandy Springs