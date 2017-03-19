Voter registration deadline March 20 for upcoming special elections

Monday, March 20 is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming special elections for Congress and a Sandy Springs-area state Senate seat.

The April 18 special elections will include the 6th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs; and state Senate District 32, which includes a large part of Sandy Springs. Advance in-person voting begins March 27.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office, citizens can submit an electronic voter registration application using their Georgia driver’s license number or state-issued identification card number on several platforms: Online Voter Registration (OLVR); the free “GA SOS” mobile app for Apple and Android devices; and the “2VOTE” text messaging pilot project. Individuals can also mail in hard-copy voter registration applications.

All voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked on or before March 20.