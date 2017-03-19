Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on March 19, 2017.

Voter registration deadline March 20 for upcoming special elections

Monday, March 20 is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming special elections for Congress and a Sandy Springs-area state Senate seat.

The April 18 special elections will include the 6th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs; and state Senate District 32, which includes a large part of Sandy Springs. Advance in-person voting begins March 27.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office, citizens can submit an electronic voter registration application using their Georgia driver’s license number or state-issued identification card number on several platforms: Online Voter Registration (OLVR); the free “GA SOS” mobile app for Apple and Android devices; and the “2VOTE” text messaging pilot project. Individuals can also mail in hard-copy voter registration applications.

All voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked on or before March 20.

