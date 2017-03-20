City Springs gets some extra features

The City Springs budget has freed up some funding for extra and “wish list” items, including a “waterwall” artwork; a wall-sized video screen; a fountain; more office space for the Parks and Recreation Department; and built-in water and electrical hook-ups for booths at future festivals, Sandy Springs city officials say.

The roughly $2.9 million cost comes from internal budget re-arranging and does not increase the project’s total budget of about $220 million. City Springs is a public-private, mixed-use redevelopment on Roswell Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway that will include a new City Hall and a 1,100-seat performing arts center.