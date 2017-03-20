City Springs gets some extra features

The City Springs budget has freed up some funding for extra and “wish list” items, including a “waterwall” artwork; a wall-sized video screen; a fountain; more office space for the Parks and Recreation Department; and built-in water and electrical hook-ups for booths at future festivals, Sandy Springs city officials say.
The roughly $2.9 million cost comes from internal budget re-arranging and does not increase the project’s total budget of about $220 million. City Springs is a public-private, mixed-use redevelopment on Roswell Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway that will include a new City Hall and a 1,100-seat performing arts center.
Concern Sandy Springs Citizen
March 20, 2017 at 10:26 am
I wish more clarification was provided on what will happen to the Police Department that’s current based near the current City Hall in the Morgan Falls. The City Center website makes no reference to the impact on the Police Department. One would assume that officers would be close to the Court House.
From what I’ve been able to gather, the city will still hold a lease on the space at Morgan Falls until ~2020. What will happen to that property after the city relocates to “City Center” is still TBD.