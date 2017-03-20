One building down, two to rise at State Farm’s Dunwoody site

From the ashes of an imploded 10-story building will rise two new State Farm Class A office towers over the next five years as part of the company’s Park Center development adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station.

State Farm imploded the 1111 Hammond Exchange building early March 4 using 500 pounds of dynamite. The building, about 250,000 square feet, crashed to the ground in 30 seconds. Two more office towers will be built on the Hammond Exchange property.

The entire State Farm development will be approximately 2.2 million square feet.

Dallas-based KDC is the developer for the project and is working with general contractor Holder Construction. The 21-story office tower up now in Perimeter Center opened in November.

KDC received $34 million in tax abatements last year from the city’s Development Authority for its second phase so it could start construction of the new office buildings in 2017, rather than the originally proposed 2019.

Construction of the second 22-story office tower is expected to begin this year and be completed by 2019. The third office tower, at 19 stories, is expected to be finished by 2020.