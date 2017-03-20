Sandy Springs Police seek robbery suspect

A suspect in a strong-arm robbery outside a Roswell Road gas station is being sought by Sandy Springs Police.

The robbery happened March 8, around 11 p.m., at the Citgo station at 5645 Roswell Road at the Lake Placid Drive intersection. A man was standing outside with his iPhone and a $5 lottery ticket, according to a police report, when another man approached him and demanded both items. The suspect then left in a gray Jeep with two other men inside it.

Surveillance video released by the police department show the suspect wearing a T-shirt with the letters “T” and “R” on the front; blue jeans; and tan work boots. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s; about 5-feet-6-inches or 5-feet-7-inches tall; with a stocky build and weighing around 180 to 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Detective Jon Williams at 770-551-3296 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.