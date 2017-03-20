Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on March 20, 2017.

Sandy Springs Police seek robbery suspect

A suspect in a strong-arm robbery outside a Roswell Road gas station is being sought by Sandy Springs Police.

A still image from a surveillance videotape showing the suspect in the March 8 robbery at the Citgo station, 5645 Roswell Road. Click for a larger version. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

The robbery happened March 8, around 11 p.m., at the Citgo station at 5645 Roswell Road at the Lake Placid Drive intersection. A man was standing outside with his iPhone and a $5 lottery ticket, according to a police report, when another man approached him and demanded both items. The suspect then left in a gray Jeep with two other men inside it.

Surveillance video released by the police department show the suspect wearing a T-shirt with the letters “T” and “R” on the front; blue jeans; and tan work boots. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s; about 5-feet-6-inches or 5-feet-7-inches tall; with a stocky build and weighing around 180 to 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Detective Jon Williams at 770-551-3296 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

