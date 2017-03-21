Brookhaven hires first economic development director

The city of Brookhaven announced the hiring of Shirlynn Brownell as its first director of economic development.

Brownell, former corporate solutions project manager at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, begins April 3, according to a press release.

“With the addition of Shirlynn Brownell and the wealth of knowledge and expertise she brings from the state of Georgia, Brookhaven can take charge of its own destiny in terms of creating jobs and capital investments in the city,” said Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman in the press release.

Prior to her appointment as corporate solutions project manager, Brownell served as project analyst at the state Department of Economic Development. In her roles, she recruited new industry on behalf of the state and also managed the relocation and expansion of various companies, including HD Supply, Equifax, Courion, Stanley Black and Decker and Geo-Digital, according to the release. She also managed statistical research and analysis for all eight of the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Centers of Innovation, including aerospace, agriculture, energy, life sciences and information technology, logistics and manufacturing.

“I have a longstanding passion for public service and economic development,” said Brownell in the press release.

“My time with the state of Georgia has given me an excellent foundational understanding of how to generate jobs and investment in communities across the state. I am excited and ready to take on this new role, and I look forward to working in conjunction with the members of the city of Brookhaven to set and achieve new economic development goals for our city,” she said.

City Council members began discussing last year hiring a director of economic development.