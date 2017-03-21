Brookhaven Police collect 23 pounds of unused medication

The Brookhaven Police Department collected 23 pounds of unused or expired medication, including controlled substances, during its first month of partnership with the CVS Health’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities Program, according to a press release.

The drug disposal unit, located in the lobby of the Brookhaven Police Department at 2665 Buford Highway, was installed in February.

“The drug collection unit site can take almost everything except liquids and aerosols, said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura in the release. “It’s safe, open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked.”

The drug collection unit reduces the amount of unneeded medicine in residents’ homes and decrease the potential for prescription drug abuse. Proper drug disposal also helps to prevent the contamination of local landfills and water supplies from unused medication.

For more information, visit http://www.cvs.com/content/prescription-drug-abuse.