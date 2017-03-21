Ex-NFL player charged with domestic violence assault in Sandy Springs

A former pro football player was arrested at his Sandy Springs home March 19 following an alleged domestic violence assault on his girlfriend.
Michael Kiente Thomas, 29, a former player for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, was charged with aggravated assault, battery, child abuse, obstruction of law enforcement, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to a police report.
According to the police report, which quotes Thomas, the alleged victim and a witness, Thomas arrived home in the 100 block of River North Circle after visiting a strip club and parked his car on the lawn. He allegedly hit and choked his girlfriend, and also allegedly smashed her phone and drove her Porsche into the garage wall or door, according to the police report. The report says that six children were in the house at the time for a birthday party the next day.
The firearm charge relates to a 9mm pistol the police confiscated at the scene.